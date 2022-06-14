Braves News: Ozzie Albies out indefinitely with fractured foot, Michael Harris goes deep, more

Monday night in Washington D.C. was another fun night offensively for the Braves as they won their 12th straight game, mainly due to hitting five home runs.

However, while a win showed up in the box score, the Braves unfortunately suffered a significant loss when it came to Ozzie Albies.

Albies left the game in the fifth inning after falling down trying to run out of the batter’s box on a ground ball. It was announced a bit of time later that he suffered a fractured left foot. While the details of this type of injury will ultimately decide the time frame in which the Braves will be without their star second baseman, Albies will at least miss a big part of the rest of the regular season.

On the surface, the Braves will obviously miss the offensive and defensive production of Albies. Though he has had his struggles, he was starting to come around offensively. However, perhaps the biggest absence will be Ozzie’s energy and mere presence in the lineup every day for the Braves. In my opinion, he is one of the most fun players to watch in baseball. Here is hoping for a speedy and thorough recover for Albies as he will certainly be missed by the Braves and their fanbase.

Braves News

After a delayed start, the Braves used the long ball, including Michael Harris’s first career home run, to beat the Nationals 9-5.

One of the biggest reasons for the Braves winning ways is significantly better results when they put the ball in play.

Michael Harris enjoyed a bit of time reflecting on his first MLB home run.

MLB News