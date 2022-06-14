Braves select contract of Phil Gosselin, place Ozzie Albies on 60-day injured list

The Atlanta Braves announced a roster move in advance of Tuesday’s game against the Washington Nationals. Atlanta selected the contract of veteran infielder Phil Gosselin and placed second baseman Ozzie Albies on the 60-day injured list.

Albies suffered a fracture in his left foot in Monday’s win in Washington. A timetable hasn’t yet been announced but going on the 60-day means that he will miss at least the next two months.

It appeared that Gosselin might secure a spot on the roster during the spring but was instead sent to Gwinnett at the end of camp. He has appeared in 49 games with the Stripers and was hitting .297/.358/.473 with a 120 wRC+. He made his major league debut with Atlanta way back in 2013 and is a .261/.314/.362 hitter for his career in over 1,100 plate appearances at the major league level. Orlando Arcia is expected to see the bulk of playing time in place of Albies, but Gosselin can add depth in several positions.