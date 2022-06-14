Braves eye 13 wins in a row and series win against Nationals

The Atlanta Braves are looking to take their current winning streak to a staggering 13 games in a row and if it’s going to happen then they’ll need to win tonight in order to take the series from the hosting Washington Nationals.

For the second time in as many weeks, the Braves will be welcoming a rookie starting pitcher to the big leagues. Jackson Tetreault will be getting the ball to start tonight’s game for the Washington Nationals and he’ll be making his major league debut. What a way to get broken in to the bigs, huh? “Alright kid, time for you to go take on the defending World Series champions who are riding one of their longest winning streaks in franchise history. Go get em, kid!”

Tetreault will be starting in lieu of Stephen Strasburg, who returned to the IL on Monday after only making one start. Josiah Gray’s warmup on Monday was treated as a bullpen day, so the Nationals are turning to Tetreault. He’s got an opportunity to stick around if he does well tonight, but hopefully the Braves are able to give the 26-year-old rookie a very rude welcome to Major League Baseball tonight.

Meanwhile, a 28-year-old veteran will be getting the start for the Braves tonight. You might have heard of him: It’s Max Fried. Fried is coming off of a pretty good start against the Pirates where he ended with six innings pitched and eight strikeouts with just one run allowed. This is after he shut out the Rockies over eight innings at Coors Field and then held the Marlins to one run over another six innings. Interestingly enough, Fried gave up eight hits against the Pirates and six hits against the Marlins, so he wasn’t exactly dominant in those starts.

Regardless, he was able to keep those teams from doing major damage to the scoreboard and we’ll definitely take six more innings like that if it means that the Nationals only have one or zero runs by the time the latter stage of this game comes around. Fried actually left the game in the sixth inning when they faced off back in April. With that being said, both teams will tell you that April may as well be 10 years ago, as the Braves have come out of their slumber and are playing at a different level than where they were to start this season.

You don’t need me to tell you that this is a favorable pitching matchup for the Braves. Lineup-wise, it’s just as favorable for Atlanta. The team is clicking right now, which is pretty obvious if you’re going to rattle off a double-digit win streak. Juan Soto could still be sore after slipping and bumping his knee on a bench (this is the most that I can relate to the injury woes of a Major League baseball player), so that may tilt the lineup matchup further into Atlanta’s favor.

You never want to just pencil in wins since these are still big league teams and anybody can beat anyone on any day, but tonight seems like a prime opportunity for the Braves to win yet another series and extend their winning streak. Take care of business tonight, fellas!

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Tuesday, June 14, 7:05 p.m. ET

Location: Nationals Park, Washington, DC

TV: Bally Sports South

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: 680 AM / 93.7 FM The Fan