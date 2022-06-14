Game Thread 6/14/22: Braves at Nationals

The Braves are set to take the field against the Nationals. Max Fried is getting the ball for the Braves and he’ll have one less major obstacle in Washington’s lineup to deal with after it was confirmed that Juan Soto would be out of the lineup for tonight’s game. Meanwhile, Atlanta’s lineup will have an opportunity to rudely welcome Jackson Tetreault to the big leagues in his major league debut. The Braves have a lot to be excited about right now and hopefully they’ll have an even longer win streak by the end of this contest.