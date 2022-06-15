 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Atlanta Braves v Washington Nationals

June 14: Braves 10, Nationals 4

Contributors: Demetrius Bell, Ivan the Great, and Kris Willis
The Atlanta Braves homered five times in support of Max Fried to extend their winning streak to 13 straight with a 10-4 win over the Washington Nationals. Atlanta hit back-to-back home runs for the third consecutive game when Travis d’Arnaud and Marcell Ozuna went deep in the third inning. Dansby Swanson homered for the fifth consecutive game at Nationals Park.

Jun 14, 2022, 12:21pm EDT