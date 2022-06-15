June 14: Braves 10, Nationals 4

The Atlanta Braves homered five times in support of Max Fried to extend their winning streak to 13 straight with a 10-4 win over the Washington Nationals. Atlanta hit back-to-back home runs for the third consecutive game when Travis d’Arnaud and Marcell Ozuna went deep in the third inning. Dansby Swanson homered for the fifth consecutive game at Nationals Park.
Jun 14, 2022, 12:21pm EDT
Jun 14, 2022, 12:21pm EDT
June 14
Braves wallop Nationals 10-4 to win 13th consecutive game
Hey, they hit the Ronald Acuña Jr. number. Look at that!
June 14
Game Thread 6/14/22: Braves at Nationals
Will the Braves reach a baker’s dozen of consecutive wins?
June 14
What to watch for in Tuesday night’s Braves-Nationals game
Another starter debuts during Braves’ streak; Olson not on the party bus
June 14
Braves eye 13 wins in a row and series win against Nationals
Seems like a good night to keep a winning streak going, right?
June 14
Braves select contract of Phil Gosselin, place Ozzie Albies on 60-day injured list
Atlanta adds a veteran infielder to the mix in wake of Ozzie Albies’ injury.