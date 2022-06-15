Ozzie Albies suffers fractured left foot

The Braves will be without one of their key players for at least two months.

The Atlanta Braves extended their winning streak to 12-straight games Monday night, but lost a key piece of their lineup when Ozzie Albies went down with a fractured left foot. Albies was injured during an at-bat in the fifth inning. Albies walked back to the dugout under his own power, but was later seen hopping down the tunnel to the clubhouse area. The team revealed the diagnosis later in the game, but has not set a timetable for his return.

In the meantime, Orlando Arcia will take over as the team’s everyday second baseman. Atlanta selected the contract of veteran infielder Phil Gosselin to take Albies’ spot on the active roster.

The Braves announced Wednesday that Albies underwent successful surgery to stabilize a fracture in his left foot. Dr. Robert Anderson in Green Bay performed the procedure.