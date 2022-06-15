Braves News: Dansby Swanson’s home run streak, Phil Gosselin selected, and more

The Atlanta Braves extended the win streak to thirteen on Tuesday night after a 10-4 defeat over the Washington Nationals. It was all Braves early, as Dansby Swanson continued his hot streak and homered in the first inning, accounting for his fifth straight at Nationals park.

.@LieutenantDans7 has homered in five straight games at Nationals Park, dating to August 13 of last season. This marks the longest home run streak by any player in the ballpark’s 15-year history.https://t.co/tF2BPq04Q9 pic.twitter.com/gQDu4e26QI — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) June 15, 2022

The rest of the offense also came to life as the Braves lineup racked up thirteen hits. Between RBI from d’Arnaud, Ozuna, Arcia, Swanson, and Harris, the Braves were easily able to put away the Nats.

The Braves go for their fourteenth consecutive win tonight in DC as Spencer Strider gets the ball. First pitch is set for 7:05 ET.

Braves News:

Ozzie Albies was placed on the 60-day IL after fracturing his foot in Monday’s matchup. In a corresponding move, the Atlanta Braves selected the contract of INF Phil Gosselin. The veteran has appeared in 49 games with Triple-A Gwinnett, slashing .297/.358/.473.

A preview of the Florida Complex League and Dominican Summer League Braves.

There have been plenty of stellar pitching performances down on the farm thus far, outlined in the Road to Atlanta Podcast.

MLB News:

The Philadelphia Phillies have selected the contract of INF Yairo Munoz. The 27-year-old has hit .319 over 172 plate appearances in 2022. In a corresponding move, CF Mickey Moniak was optioned to Lehigh Valley.

Chicago White Sox closer Liam Hendriks has been placed on the 15-day IL with a forearm strain. He is estimated to miss three weeks. Joe Kelly will take his place on the active roster.

An update on Fernando Tatis Jr., who has yet to play this season due to a wrist fracture.

Toronto Blue Jays LHP Hyun Jin Ryu’s season will come to an end as he undergoes elbow surgery after experiencing ligament damage. It is not clear if Ryu will undergo full Tommy John or a different procedure. Ryu has spent the last two weeks on the IL.