Braves looking to extend streak to 14 straight against Nationals

After another big win Tuesday night, the Atlanta Braves will try to push their league-best winning streak to 14 games when they wrap up a three-game series against the Washington Nationals. The Braves haven’t lost a game since a 10 inning loss in Arizona on May 31. Since then they have trimmed 5.5 games off the Mets’ NL East lead and will enter play Wednesday five games back.

Spencer Strider will make his fourth start of the season and will be looking to build off of a good outing last time out. Strider allowed four hits and struck out eight over 5 2/3 scoreless innings against the Pirates. Opponents are hitting just .176 and have a wOBA of .242 against Strider this season.

Right-hander Erick Fedde will take his turn for the Nationals in Wednesday’s finale. Fedde hasn't had much luck in his career against Atlanta allowing 50 hits, 38 earned runs and 10 homers in 31 2/3 innings.

Adam Duvall is 7-for-15 with two doubles and two homers in his career against Fedde. Marcell Ozuna has also hit him well going 6-for-9 with a double, two homers and three walks. Atlanta has hit 10 home runs in the first two games of the series.

Wednesday’s game is scheduled to begin at 7:05 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports South.

Game Date/Time: Wednesday, June 15, 7:05 p.m. ET

Location: Nationals Park, Washington DC

TV: Bally Sports South

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: 680 AM / 93.7 FM The Fan