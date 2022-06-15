June 15: Braves vs Nationals

The Atlanta Braves be looking to complete a three-game sweep and notch their 14th consecutive victory when they wrap up a three-game series Wednesday night against the Washington Nationals. Atlanta’s offense has been rolling homering 10 times in the series while piling up 19 runs. They will look to keep that going Wednesday night in support of Spencer Strider who will be making his fourth start since joining the rotation. The Nationals will counter with right-hander Erick Fedde.

Wednesday’s game is scheduled to begin at 7:05 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports South.