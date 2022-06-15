Braves vs Nationals game thread

The Atlanta Braves will try to complete a sweep and extend their winning streak to 14 straight games Wednesday night when they wrap up a three-game series against the Washington Nationals. The Braves homered 10 times while winning the first two games of the series and have 32 on their current winning streak. Spencer Strider will get the start for Atlanta while Washington will go with Erick Fedde.

Marcell Ozuna will be at DH and move up to the fifth spot in the order for Atlanta Wednesday. He has four hits in the series including a pair of homers, and is 6-for-9 with two homers in his career against Fedde. William Contreras will get the start behind the plate and will hit sixth. Orlando Arcia makes his second straight start at second base and will hit eighth.

For the Nationals, Juan Soto is out of the lineup for the second straight day. Soto worked out on the field before tonight’s game and told MASN’s Mark Zuckerman that he was good, but the Nationals are apparently going to play it safe for another game. Lane Thomas will be in right field while Victor Robles gets the start in center.

Wednesday’s game is scheduled to begin at 7:05 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports South.