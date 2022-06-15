 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Ozzie Albies undergoes successful surgery on left foot

There is still no public timetable for a possible return.

By Kris Willis
/ new
MLB: Atlanta Braves at Washington Nationals Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Ozzie Albies underwent successful surgery Wednesday to stabilize the fracture in his left foot. Dr. Robert Anderson performed the surgery in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Braves have still yet to release a public timeline for his possible return.

Albies suffered the injury during an at-bat in the third inning of Monday’s win over the Nationals. He crumpled to the ground and then limped back to the dugout area. X-rays later revealed a fracture in his left foot. The Braves placed him on the 60-day injured list Tuesday and selected the contract of veteran infielder Phil Gosselin to take his place on the active roster.

Orlando Arcia started in place of Albies Tuesday and had two hits including a home run. Arcia will likely see the bulk of playing time at second base going forward.

In This Stream

Ozzie Albies suffers fractured left foot

View all 3 stories

More From Battery Power

Loading comments...