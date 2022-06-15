Spencer Strider strikes out 11 as Braves extend streak to 14

Spencer Strider turned in another fine performance while Austin Riley homered twice to help the Atlanta Braves to an 8-2 win over the Washington Nationals.

The Braves jumped out to an early lead in the second. Marcell Ozuna roped a double into the left field corner to lead off the inning. It was Ozuna’s fifth hit of the series and his seventh in 10 career at-bats against Fedde. He moved over to third on a deep fly ball by William Contreras and then came in to score on an infield single by Orlando Arcia.

Spencer Strider was locked in from the start striking out five of the first six hitters he faced. He retired eight in a row before Victory Robles reached on an two-base error by Austin Riley. Strider then walked Lane Thomas, but got Cesar Hernandez to fly out to right to end the threat.

The Braves extended their lead in the fourth. Ozuna worked a one out walk and then moved up to second on a single by Contreras. Adam Duvall popped out for the second out before Fedde walked Arcia to load the bases. Michael Harris made him pay with a two-run single to right that scored both Ozuna and Contreras to extend the lead to 3-0.

Strider struck out two more in the fourth and Yadiel Hernandez to begin the fifth to set a new career-high with his ninth strikeout. Maikel Franco lined out sharply to right for the second out before Luis Garcia barreled up a 3-1 fastball and drove it out to right center for the Nationals’ first hit and run of the game. Undeterred, Strider came right back and fanned Victory Robles on three pitches to end the fifth.

Spencer Strider, 99mph for his 9th K and 100mph for his 10th K. ⛽️ pic.twitter.com/nmQ7CONsQT — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) June 16, 2022

Strider came back out for the sixth and walked Lane Thomas to begin the inning. Strider got Cesar Hernandez to line out to Riley at third and then struck out Nelson Cruz for his 11th strikeout of the game. That would be the end of the line as Brian Snitker summoned Jesse Chavez from the bullpen. Chavez walked Josh Bell and then gave up a run-scoring single to Keibert Ruiz to cut the lead to 3-2. Chavez recovered and struck out Yadiel Hernandez to end the frame.

Strider was excellent again allowing one hit and two runs over 5 2/3 innings. He set career-highs with 11 strikeouts and with 106 pitches thrown.

The Braves got right back to work on the offensive side in the bottom half of the inning. Dansby Swanson worked a leadoff walk and then came around to score on a long two-run bomb by Austin Riley that pushed the lead to 5-2.

.@austinriley1308 checking in to remind you that you can vote for him 5 times every day for the All-Star Game: https://t.co/tF2BPq04Q9 pic.twitter.com/p58jUmaRxt — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) June 16, 2022

Chavez stayed in for the seventh and allowed a bloop single to right by Victor Robles. Thomas then followed with a grounder to Arcia who bobbled the exchange but then recovered and threw to second to nab Robles who had rounded the bag and was unable to get back.

The Braves blowed the game open in the eighth. Arcia led off the inning with a solo blast off of Carl Edwards Jr. to extend the lead to 6-2.

Harris followed with a single and then three batters later, came around to score on Riley’s second home run of the game to push the advantage to 8-2.

It'd been almost a half hour since @austinriley1308 last hit a dinger so he was due.#VoteBraves: https://t.co/tF2BPq04Q9 pic.twitter.com/dyUbo1Disf — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) June 16, 2022

A.J. Minter and Jesus Cruz recorded the final six outs to seal the win.

Swanson finished with two hits and extended his hitting streak to 10 straight games. Arcia went 4-for-4 giving him seven hits in the series.

With the win, Atlanta improves to 37-27 and pushes their winning streak to 14 straight games. They will enjoy an off day Thursday before beginning a three-game series against the Cubs at Wrigley Field Friday.