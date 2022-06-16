Braves News: 14 straight wins, Strider dominates, Albies surgery, more

The Braves have now won fourteen (14) straight games and this is extremely fun. What is less fun is Ozzie Albies having surgery on his fractured foot, though the surgery was successful and multiple reporters around the team have said that he is expected to return this season, so it could have been worse. All of us will be hoping for a speedy and successful recovery for Ozzie.

Spencer Strider was fantastic on Wednesday, with 11 strikeouts and only 1 hit allowed over 5.2 innings. Austin Riley hit two homers, and Orlando Arcia homered for the second straight night, reaching base five times in his first start in place of Albies. Michael Harris, Ozuna and Swanson were each on base three times as well, to boost the Braves to eight total runs on the night. With the Mets also getting clobbered by the Brewers, the Braves are now only 4.0 games behind New York in the divisional standings, with a lot of season left and a lot of head to head games remaining. The Braves have an off-day Thursday before heading to Chicago to face the Cubs, who are another lackluster opponent for Atlanta.

