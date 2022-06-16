This Day in Braves History: Julio Franco steals two, John Smoltz gets two knocks in win against Reds

Braves Franchise History

1916: Salida Tom Hughes of the Boston Braves pitches a 2 - 0 no-hitter over the Pittsburgh Pirates at Braves Field.

1991: Otis Nixon swipes six bags to set an NL record and tie MLB mark for most steals in single game. Nixon tied Eddie Collins of the Philadelphia Athletics in 1912. Nixon also had three hits, but the Braves fell to Expos 7-6

1989: Writer turned player bites Braves! Rick Wolff, 37, writing an article on minor-league baseball for Sports Illustrated, finishes a three-day stint playing second base for the Class-A Midwest League’s South Bend White Sox. He replaces Cesar Bernhardt and goes 4-for-7 against the Burlington Braves. Wolff will finish the year with the highest batting average of any Chicago White Sox farmhand.

2005: Braves veteran first baseman Julio Franco (46) records his first two-steal game since 1994 and teammate pitcher John Smoltz (38) posts his first two-hit game since 1999 in the Braves’ 5 - 2 victory over Cincinnati.

2011: The Braves beat the Mets 9-8 in a seesaw battle that ends on a balk by D.J. Carrasco that allows Diory Hernandez to score winning run. Chipper Jones had five RBI in the game tying a career high.

2012: Jason Hammel pitches a one-hitter as the Orioles shutout the Braves, 5 – 0

2015: Brock Holt hits for the cycle as Boston beats the Braves 7-4 to snap a seven-game losing streak.

MLB History

2005: The Colorado Rockies become the seventh team since 1900 to go 4-26 in their first 30 road games. Joining the Washington Senators (1904), Philadelphia Athletics (1916), Philadelphia Phillies (1928), Chicago Cubs (1981), Minnesota Twins (1982) and Tampa Bay Devil Rays (2005).

2005: Kansas City becomes the first major league team to record three-game sweeps over the Dodgers and Yankees in one regular season.

2019: The Padres and Rockies set a record for most combined runs in a four-game series with a total of 92, breaking the previous record of 88 set in 1929 between the Brooklyn Robins and Phillies.

2019: An authentic Babe Ruth New York Yankees jersey from 1928-30 sets a record for a piece of baseball memorabilia as it sells for $5.64 million at auction.