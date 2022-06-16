Braves reinstate Collin McHugh from injured list, designate Jacob Webb for assignment

The Atlanta Braves have won 14 straight games and are getting a key piece of their bullpen back. The Braves announced Thursday that they have reinstated right-hander Collin McHugh from the injured list. To make room on the roster, the Braves designated right-hander Jacob Webb for assignment.

McHugh tested positive for Covid and was placed on the injured list on June 7. The Braves acquired Webb from the Arizona Diamondbacks in exchange for cash considerations to fill his spot. However, Webb didn’t get into a game during his stretch with Atlanta. If Webb clears waivers, then he could be sent to Gwinnett as depth.

The Braves signed McHugh this past offseason and he has been excellent posting a 3.42 ERA and a 2.21 FIP in 23 2/3 innings pitched.