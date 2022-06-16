Braves’ road trip will continue Friday with three-game set against the Cubs

The Atlanta Braves will make the final stop on their six-game road trip when they begin a three-game series Friday against the Chicago Cubs. Atlanta has won 14 straight games and just demolished the Washington Nationals over a three-game sweep. Entering June, Atlanta was 10.5 games back of the New York Mets in the NL East standings. They entered Thursday’s off day just four games back, and could be as close as 3.5 games if the Mets lose to the Brewers tonight.

After being unable to put everything together over the first two months of the season, everything has fallen into place for the Braves in June. Good pitching, an explosive offense and solid defense, have all played big parts in the winning streak. Lately it has been the offense that is flexing its muscles. Atlanta homered 13 times and outscored the Nationals 27-11 in the first three games of the road trip. They have 35 home runs during the winning streak, which leads the majors.

The Braves will get a key piece of their bullpen back for this weekend’s series as Collin McHugh was activated from the injured list on Thursday. McHugh recently tested positive for COVID-19 and has been on the Injured List for just over a week.

The Cubs come into this weekend’s series reeling, having lost 10 straight and 11 of their last 12 games overall. They were just swept at home in a four-game series by the Padres, who outscored the Cubbies 41-15. They are tied with the Reds for last place in the NL Central with a 23-40 mark and are just 11-24 at Wrigley Field.

Chicago’s problems persist across the board. They are tied for 20th in the majors with 264 runs scored and are 17th in the majors with a 99 wRC+. The defense has been below average, too. Their pitching staff has a staff ERA of 4.93 which is 26th in the league and a 4.55 FIP which is 27th. The bullpen’s been better than the rotation, but it’s not saying much when the latter is still just 20th in MLB in fWAR.

Willson Contreras is putting up good numbers and could be one of the bigger names moved at the Trade Deadline. Contreras has 12 homers and a 163 wRC+ and has been worth 2.4 fWAR in 53 games this season. Ian Happ has helped a bunch too, with 2.0 fWAR. Nico Hoerner is underhitting his xwOBA and has defended his way to 1.3 fWAR in just 168 PAs. Seiya Suzuki has been out with a finger injury since May 30 and it is unclear when he might be back. There was hope that he would be activated last weekend, but he is still dealing with some soreness and there is currently no timetable for his return. The Cubs have used 19 position players this season, and seven of them have produced below replacement level, including five that have gotten more than 100 PAs on the season.

On the pitching end, Justin Steele, whom the Braves will face on Saturday, leads the staff in fWAR and is having an out-of-nowhere great season. Veteran reliever David Robertson and righty Scott Effross are having great relief seasons so far, but the rest of the bullpen hasn’t done much.

DraftKings Odds: Braves +100, Cubs -120

Friday, June 17, 2:20 p.m. ET (Bally Sports Southeast)

Charlie Morton (12 GS, 60.1 IP, 24.4 K%, 96 BB%, 5.67 ERA, 4.58 FIP)

Charlie Morton will get the start for the Braves in Friday’s opener and is still trying to figure things out after a tough start to the season, which has morphed into a tough middle of the season as well. Things haven’t gotten much better for Morton of late who has allowed four runs in each of his past four starts. Morton has a 6.55 ERA with a 4.41 FIP through two starts in June, though he can at least hang his hat on a sub-2.00 xFIP across those two games. He has shown glimpses of his past self, but just hasn’t been able to generate swings and misses, nor keep opponents on the ground. Per Baseball Savant, opponents have a 15 degree average launch angle with a barrel rate of 8.2 percent. For some context, opponents had just a 4.9 barrel rate and a 7.7 launch angle against Morton last season.

Morton’s groundball rate is a career-worst 35.3 percent. When you combine that with the lack of swings and misses, then it isn’t hard to see why he is struggling. Morton faced the Cubs back on April 27 and failed to escape the third inning, allowing four hits, four walks and three runs in just 2 1/3 innings.

Again, if you’re looking for a glimmer of hope, be aware that Morton struck out eight-plus batters in consecutive starts for the first time all season across his two most recent outings. That was a regular occurrence for him previously, so maybe he keeps that up while actually avoiding the longball this time.

Keegan Thompson (14 G, 6 GS, 19.3 K%, 8.9 BB%, 3.67 ERA, 4.61 FIP)

Keegan Thompson was a nice story for the Cubs early on, but the wheels have come off in June. Through three starts this month, Thompson has allowed 13 earned runs in just nine innings. He failed to make it out of the first inning in his last outing, allowing three hits, three walks and five runs (three earned) while retiring just two batters against the Yankees. Thompson threw 37 pitches before exiting and has struggled to command the strike zone this month. He made a relief appearance against Atlanta on April 27 where he allowed three hits and one run in three innings.

Thompson actually has some nice stuff to work with in his arsenal, including a fastball with good rise despite a lack of premium velocity, a cutter with exaggerated break, and a curveball with good depth. The problem, as with lots of guys, is that his command is terrible, and nothing seems to go where it’s supposed to — the fastball plays down because he throws it low, the cutter isn’t thrown on the edge to take advantage of its horizontal movement, and the curve is spiked into the dirt repeatedly. The Braves could feast if they wait out the curve and hit the harder stuff.

Saturday, June 18, 2:20 p.m. ET (Bally Sports Southeast)

Kyle Wright (12 GS, 73.2 IP, 27.4 K%, 8.6 BB%, 2.57 ERa, 2.86 FIP)

Kyle Wright’s breakout season has continued into June, where he has a 2.25 ERA and a 2.94 FIP through three starts and 20 innings. He overcame a rough first inning in his last start, but settled down and allowed five hits and three runs over six innings against the Pirates. That has become Wright’s calling card of sorts this season. In the past Wright has struggled to minimize the damage when things went sideways in a start. This season, he has shown a confidence that was lacking in the past and has been able to work his way out of jams.

Wright was sharp in an earlier start against the Cubs this season, allowing three hits and one run to go along with eight strikeouts in seven innings at Truist Park.

Justin Steele (12 GS, 54.0 IP, 21.0 K%, 10.9 BB%, 4.33 ERA, 3.22 FIP)

Right-hander Justin Steele will get the start for Chicago Saturday and is coming off of two straight solid outings. The Cubs have struggled to get innings from their starters of late, but Steele has allowed two earned runs combined over his last start while logging seven innings in each. Saturday’s game will be Steele’s first career start against Atlanta. He logged a scoreless relief appearance against them last season.

You might be surprised to learn that Steele is actually a top 40 pitcher so far this year by fWAR, with slightly more value in 12 starts than guys like Zac Gallen, Sean Manaea, and Walker Buehler. He seems to be somewhat hit or miss: in 12 starts, he’s horribly imploded thrice, but he’s also been completely dominant three times as well. There doesn’t seem to be much of a pattern, and it’s probably related to the fact that he’s essentially a fastball-heavy two-pitch guy with a great slider and a really weird, low-velo, high-spin, low-active-spin, seam-shifted-wake-heavy four-seamer, which means he can dominate if hitters don’t catch on, and suffer if they do. It should be a fun time to watch him pitch, if nothing else.

Sunday, June 19, 2:20 p.m. ET (Bally Sports Southeast)

Ian Anderson (12 GS, 63.2 IP, 19.2 K%, 4.81 ERA, 4.52 FIP)

Ian Anderson’s rollercoaster of a season continued in Monday’s series opener against Washington. Anderson breezed through the first three innings scoreless, but things fell apart in the fourth. He exited after allowing six hits, four walks and four runs with just three strikeouts. Anderson lost his command against the Nationals and that has been at the root of his recent struggles. He hasn’t fared well when facing an order for the third time, but he has benefited from a ton of run support of late.

Kyle Hendricks (12 GS, 63.2 IP, 15.9 K%, 7.0 BB%, 4.95 ERA, 5.07 FIP)

Right-hander Kyle Hendricks will get the call for the Cubs in the series finale Sunday. Hendricks’ numbers are worse than pedestrian, but he is coming off of a good outing last time out where he held the Padres to four hits and one run over five innings.

He has struggled against the Braves in his career, posting a 6.03 ERA while allowing 10 home runs in 31 1/3 career innings.

After his numbers took a tumble in 2021, Hendricks has come into 2022 trying to reverse his elevated sinker usage from last year. It hasn’t helped at all, though, as the four-seamer is just being obliterated to .467 xwOBA — the days when Hendricks could throw both a fastball and a sinker with a reasonable low-.300s xwOBA-against seem to be behind him.