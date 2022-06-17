This Day in Braves History: June 17th

Braves Franchise History

1956: Milwaukee Braves slugger Joe Adcock becomes the only player to hit a home run onto the roof of Ebbets Field. Adcock hits three home runs during the doubleheader sweep of the Brooklyn Dodgers. He will go on to hit 13 career home runs at Ebbets Field, more than any other visiting player.

MLB History

1967: A nine-hour and five-minute doubleheader between the Detroit Tigers and Kansas City Athletics sets a major league record for the longest ever. The first game includes a rain delay, and the second goes 19 innings. The teams split the doubleheader.

1960: Ted Williams blasts 500th homer against Cleveland becoming the fourth player in Major League History to reach the milestone.

1993: Baseball agreed to expand playoffs for the first time since 1969. Adding two wild card teams to each league.

1995: Effectively wild at its finest! Relief pitcher Mitch Williams is released by the California Angels. Williams, who considered retirement last year after being released by Houston, ends his career with a unique statistic on his resume: 526 hits and 537 walks allowed in 684 2/3 innings pitched. He is the only pitcher in major league history with more than 250 innings to allow more walks than hits.

2009: Ivan Rodriguez catches the 2,227th game of his career, breaking Carlton Fisk’s record in Houston’s 5-4 win over the Texas Rangers. For Texas, Omar Vizquel, the all-time leader for games played at shortstop, picks up his 2,677th hit, tying Luis Aparicio for most hits by a Venezuelan player.