Braves News: Braves DFA Jacob Webb, upcoming series in Chicago, and more

The Atlanta Braves announced on Thursday morning that RHP Collin McHugh was making his way back to the bullpen after being on the injured list with Covid. In order to make room on the roster, righty Jacob Webb was designated for assignment.

The Braves acquired Webb from the Arizona Diamondbacks shortly after McHugh tested positive for the virus, but he did not appear in a game during his latest stint with Atlanta. However, if he clears waivers, the Braves could outright Webb to Triple-A Gwinnett.

McHugh, on the other hand, has established himself in the ‘pen and has tossed 23.2 innings in a Braves uniform. He has posted a 3.42 ERA and aims to lengthen Atlanta’s win streak, which currently stands at 14.

Braves News:

The Braves head to Chicago for a three game series with the Cubs. The Cubs have lost each of their last 10 games, making them tied for last place in the NL Central.

The most recent mock draft from MLB Pipeline sent LHP Cooper Hjerpe to the Braves. This isn’t the first time that the Oregon State alum has been connected to the Braves organization.

Dansby Swanson is putting up elite numbers that may be the best of his career. Between his defensive skills and ability to hit a fastball, Swanson’s last two months could be considered his best.

Spencer Strider has become an important piece of Atlanta’s starting rotation. The Braves have won 3 of Strider’s 4 major league starts.

Ozzie Albies’ replacement, Eddie Rosario in the outfield, and more on the Battery Power Podcast network.

MLB News:

The St. Louis Cardinals are expected to place catcher Yadier Molina on the IL today with soreness in his knee. Catcher Ivan Herrera will be called up to take his spot behind the dish.

The Seattle Mariners and OF Jesse Winker avoided arbitration on Thursday after agreeing to a two-year deal worth $14.5M. The All-Star had an unbelievable 2021 season, slashing .305/.394/.556.