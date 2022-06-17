Charlie Morton, Braves look for 15th straight win Friday in Chicago

After an off day Thursday, the Atlanta Braves will make the final stop on their six game road trip Friday when they begin a three-game series against the Chicago Cubs. Atlanta comes into the game having won 14-straight games and is one win away from tying the Atlanta franchise record of 15 set back in 2000. The Braves have homered a league best 35 times during the streak including 13 in a three-game sweep of the Nationals earlier this week.

Charlie Morton will get the start for the Braves in the series opener and is still trying to settle in after a tough start to the season. Morton has a 5.67 ERA through his first 12 starts which is certainly not what he and the Braves were looking for. He has a 4.58 FIP over that span, but it is still a far cry from what we saw from him last season. He has allowed four runs in each of his last four starts and has struggled to keep the ball on the ground posting a career-worst 35.3% ground ball rate. If you are looking for a sign of positivity, Morton struck out 12 in his last start against the Pirates and has 20 strikeouts through 11 innings in June.

The Cubs will counter with right-hander Keegan Thompson who is also trying to find himself after two straight sub par outings. Thompson was tagged for seven runs against the Orioles in just three innings on June 7. In his next start, he failed to make it out of the first inning allowing three hits, three walks and five runs while retiring just two batters against the Yankees. Only three of the runs were earned, but Thompson threw 37 pitches and just wasn’t able to find the strike zone.

Dansby Swanson enters Friday’s game with a 10-game hitting streak and is hitting .379/.455/.586 with a 190 wRC+ in June. He has three doubles, three homers and has scored 13 runs over that span. The Braves will get a key piece of their bullpen back for this series as Collin McHugh was activated from the injured list Thursday. McHugh was placed on the injured list on June 7 after testing positive for Covid. Jacob Webb was designated for assignment to open up a roster spot for McHugh.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Friday, June 17, 2:20 p.m. ET

Location: Wrigley Field, Chicago, Illinois

TV: Bally Sports Southeast

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: 680 AM / 93.7 FM The Fan