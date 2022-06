The Atlanta Braves will continue their road trip Friday when they begin a three-game series against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. Atlanta has won 14 straight games and can tie an Atlanta franchise record with a win Friday. Charlie Morton will get the start for the Braves while the Cubs will go with right-hander Keegan Thompson.

First pitch is scheduled for 2:20 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports Southeast.