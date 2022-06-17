Battery Power TV: Braves bashing their way to history

Amid their perfect June, the Braves just keep hitting home runs and find themselves on a historical pace.

It’s all clicking for the Braves, who are getting key contributions from rookies Michael Harris II and Spencer Strider ... but things aren’t all perfect, with Ozzie Albies being out until at least mid-August with a fractured foot.

Grant McAuley and Cory McCartney discuss and set the stage for the weekend series vs. the Cubs in Wrigley Field. Be sure to subscribe to the Battery Power YouTube channel and turn on notifications to get an alert on every new episode.