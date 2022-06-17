Michael Harris, Spencer Strider headline FanGraph’s Braves prospect list

Michael Harris and Spencer Strider have made a huge impact for the Atlanta Braves this season. So it is no surprise that they find themselves at the top of FanGraph’s Braves Top 31 list for 2022.

Harris has solidified the Braves defensively since his arrival and has been no slouch at the plate either hitting .328/.357/.537 with a 146 wRC+ through his first 18 games. While we will probably see some regression once pitchers get a better scouting report, he has shown enough to think that he will be able to hold his own at the major league level.

Strider was an multi-inning relief option for the Braves to begin the season but has since locked down the fifth starter spot in the rotation. He has a 38.6% strikeout rate for the season and a 2.07 FIP in 44 innings.

Vaughn Grissom, Jared Shuster and Kyle Muller round out the Top 5 with Future Values of 45. Spencer Schwellenbach, Diego Benitez, Bryce Elder, Geraldo Quintero, Drew Waters and AJ Smith-Shawver round out the first 11 with a FV of 40+.