Braves vs Cubs game thread

The Atlanta Braves will try to tie an Atlanta franchise record for consecutive wins when they seek their 15th straight against the Chicago Cubs. Atlanta has won eight straight on the road while Chicago comes in having dropped 10 straight. Charlie Morton will get the start for Atlanta while Keegan Thompson will be on the mound for Chicago.

The Braves will roll out their normal lineup for the series opener. Travis d’Arnaud is back behind the plate and hitting fifth. Orlando Arcia gets another start at second base and has seven hits since Ozzie Albies went down with a fractured foot.

For the Cubs, Willson Contreras will DH and is hitting second. Jason Hayward is in the lineup in right field and will hit eighth. Andrelton Simmons starts at second base and will round out the order.

Friday’s game is scheduled to start at 2:20 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports Southeast.