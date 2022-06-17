Braves’ streak snapped with 1-0 loss to Cubs

The Atlanta Braves managed just two hits and saw their winning streak come to an end in a 1-0 loss to the Chicago Cubs.

Charlie Morton’s afternoon got off to a great start as he struck out the side in the first. He added another strikeout in the second and then struck out the side again in the third. Morton retired the first eight hitters he faced before Andrelton Simmons reached on a two-out single in the third but was left stranded as Christopher Morel struck out.

Charlie Morton, 93mph Fastball and 80mph Curveball, Overlay pic.twitter.com/5vfy37Je5m — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) June 17, 2022

Keegan Thompson failed to get out of the first inning in his last start, but he matched Morton pitch for pitch in the early going. Ronald Acuña Jr. led off the game with a single but retired 12 of the next 13 hitters he faced.

Morton hit Ian Happ in the fourth, but left him stranded. Nico Hoerner led off the fifth with a single but was erased on a double play by Yan Gomes. Jason Heyward flew out to left to end the inning.

Thompson struck out the first two hitters he faced in the fifth before Orlando Arcia dumped a double down the line in right. However, Thompson came right back and struck out Michael Harris to leave him stranded.

The Cubs threatened in the sixth after Morton retired the first two hitters to start the inning. Willson Contreras just missed a homer with a line drive off the left field wall that Adam Duvall played perfectly to hold him to a single. Morton then hit Patrick Wisdom with a 3-2 pitch but got Ian Happ to bounce out to third to strand the runners.

Morton came back out for the seventh and retired the side in order with a fly out and a pair of ground outs. That would close the book on one of his best outings of the season as he allowed just three hits and struck out nine over seven scoreless.

The Cubs finally broke through in the eighth against A.J. Minter. Pinch-hitter Jonathan Villar worked a leadoff walk and then moved up to second on a sacrifice bunt by Simmons. He then stole third and scored on a sacrifice fly by Christopher Morel to make it 1-0.

Atlanta made it interesting in the ninth. David Robertson struck out Austin Riley to begin the frame but then walked Olson and hit Travis d’Arnaud to put runners at first and second. Marcell Ozuna flew out for the second out but Duvall worked a walk to load the bases. However, Orlando Arcia grounded out to first to end the game.

Atlanta managed just two hits in the game and left five men on base with the wind blowing in at Wrigley. They will try to start a new streak on Saturday when Kyle Wright matches up against Justin Steele.