Braves look to start a new streak against the Cubs

Well, the Braves finally lost their first game in the month of June on Friday, despite fantastic pitching all-around. There was a confluence of what was apparently horrible visibility for batters, a significant wind blowing in from the outfield, and an expansive strike zone from the umpire made the offensive environment nearly impossible to score. The Cubs eventually won on a walk, sac bunt, stolen base, and sac fly for the only run of the game. Hopefully the park conditions are more reasonable on Saturday.

The pitching matchup will be Kyle Wright versus Justin Steele. Kyle Wright has been fantastic this season as he appears to be breaking out, although his peripherals all indicate that he has been varying degrees of still very good, but worse than his ERA.

Steele is a lefty, which is good news for the Braves offense, which generally crushes lefties, although they are missing notorious lefty-masher Ozzie Albies. Steele is in his second MLB season and is about to turn 27. He has had a very meh 4.33 ERA, but his peripherals are all in the threes. He works primarily off of a high spin, low-90s fastball that he throws nearly 60% of the time, mostly using a slider the rest of the time with the occasional curveball or sinker mixed in. The slider and curveball have been very effective for Steele, but his two fastball variants have been pretty hittable for batters.

This seems like quite a favorable matchup for Atlanta, so hopefully they can start a new winning streak after losing their 14 game streak in very annoying fashion on Friday.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Saturday, June 18, 2:20 p.m. ET

Location: Wrigley Field, Chicago, Illinois

TV: Bally Sports Southeast

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: 680 AM / 93.7 FM The Fan