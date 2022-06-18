Braves News: Win streak broken, FanGraph’s prospect list, and more

The Chicago Cubs handed the Atlanta Braves their first loss of June after a 1-0 defeat on Friday afternoon. Charlie Morton pitched a gem, tossing seven scoreless innings and only surrendering three hits. He struck out nine.

However, the Braves offense offered no support, collecting just two hits on the day. Despite the downfall of their 14-game win streak, the Braves look to bounce back this afternoon at 2:20 ET as Kyle Wright takes the mound.

Braves News:

Michael Harris and Spencer Strider top FanGraph’s Top 31 Braves Prospect List.

The Braves are on the brink of making history in the month of June. Find out more in Battery Power TV.

Prospect Vaughn Grissom had a productive Thursday with the Rome Braves, bashing two grand slams.

MLB News:

The New York Mets placed RHP Tylor Megill on the 15-day IL with a shoulder strain. Megill will be re-evaluated after four weeks.

The Minnesota Twins placed 2B Jorge Polanco on the 10-day IL with tightness in his lower back. The move is retroactive to June 13. A recent MRI did not show any abnormalities.

Los Angeles Angels 3B Anthony Rendon will undergo wrist surgery, ending his season. This is the second straight abbreviated season for Rendon, whose 2021 season was cut short due to a hip injury.