Game Thread: Braves @ Cubs 6/18/2022

After an annoying loss Friday, ending their 14 game win streak, the Braves face the Cubs in Wrigley again today. Kyle Wright will face off against Justin Steele will be the pitching matchup. You can read more about what should be a favorable pitching matchup for Atlanta in the game preview here.

The statcast profile for each team’s starting lineup is included below.

After Travis d’Arnaud started Friday, William Contreras is back in the lineup today, batting fifth. Contreras might particularly enjoy this game, as he gets to play against his brother Willson, who is the Cub’s starting catcher today, hitting in the two spot of the lineup. The Braves’ lineup is about what you would expect with Ozzie Albies still being out with a broken foot. The Braves are a significantly better team than the Cubs on paper and have a favorable pitching matchup to boot, with the Cubs throwing a lefty. Here’s hoping they can get back to winning ways today.