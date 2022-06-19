Braves News: Dumb loss, Acuna heating up, more

The Braves suffered the horrible wrath of the BABIP gods on Saturday, as they lost to the Cubs on a flurry of lucky hits and bad sequencing luck, with some other stupidity mixed in for good measure. Kyle Wright pitched well, but gave up five earned runs because of the BABIP shenanigans. The offense was pretty decent, but had some bad luck, a really bad Adam Duvall baserunning blunder, and just generally couldn’t overcome the factors stacking against them. One upside is that Ronald Acuna looked to be returning to form after a brief slump at the plate, as he got two hits and a walk and was generally hitting the ball very hard, including the two hardest hit balls of the game by any player.

Braves News

The Contreras brothers had a fun day on Saturday.

MLB News

Longtime Brewer Lorenzo Cain was DFA’d by the team on Saturday.

Top prospect Riley Greene had a great MLB debut on Saturday.

Here are injury updates from stars around the league such as Mookie Betts, Jose Ramirez, Bryce Harper, and more.