June 18: Cubs 6, Braves 3

The Atlanta Braves suffered their first series loss in June Saturday when they suffered a 6-3 loss to the Chicago Cubs. Kyle Wright allowed a career-high 11 hits and five runs over six innings. The Braves managed nine hits, including a home run by Adam Duvall, but were unable to do enough damage. The series will wrap up on Sunday with Ian Anderson matching up against Kyle Hendricks.
Jun 18, 2022, 11:00am EDT
Jun 18, 2022, 11:00am EDT
June 18
Game Thread: Braves @ Cubs 6/18/2022
Join us and discuss!
June 18
Braves look to start a new streak against the Cubs
Let’s hope today is less dumb than yesterday