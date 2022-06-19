 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Atlanta Braves v Chicago Cubs

June 18: Cubs 6, Braves 3

Contributors: Daniel Hutchinson-Kausch
The Atlanta Braves suffered their first series loss in June Saturday when they suffered a 6-3 loss to the Chicago Cubs. Kyle Wright allowed a career-high 11 hits and five runs over six innings. The Braves managed nine hits, including a home run by Adam Duvall, but were unable to do enough damage. The series will wrap up on Sunday with Ian Anderson matching up against Kyle Hendricks.

Jun 18, 2022, 11:00am EDT