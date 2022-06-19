June 19: Braves vs Cubs

The Atlanta Braves will be looking to snap a two-game skid and end their road trip on a good note Sunday when they wrap up a three-game series against the Chicago Cubs. Atlanta dropped the opener Friday 1-0 and fell 6-3 on Saturday. That was Atlanta’s first series loss this month and dropped them 6.5 games behind the New York Mets. Ian Anderson will get the start Sunday for Atlanta while the Cubs will counter with veteran righty Kyle Hendricks.

Sunday’s game is scheduled to begin at 2:20 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports Southeast.