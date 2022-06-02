Braves News: Strong win in Arizona, waiver claim, May recap, more

The Braves got a much needed complete team victory on Wednesday, after two straight days of shooting themselves in the foot repeatedly resulting in losses. Michael Harris has been stellar on defense and could be settling in on offense, with a ringing double and a walk on Wednesday.

The offense in general may be waking up, as they are finally getting the stars going and getting solid production all the way down the lineup. Kyle Wright continues to get the job done as well, whether he’s on his A game or not, which has been a huge deal for this team early this season, as they might be in a deep hole without him.

Braves News

Here is Saturday’s game recap from the fun all-around complete game 6-0 victory.

The Braves also made a transaction Wednesday, as they finally moved Manny Pina to the 60-day IL, claiming Joe Dunand to take his roster spot.

Ivan recapped the month of May for the Braves, and whatever he writes is always worth a read.

MLB.com’s Mark Bowman wrote about William Contreras and how the Braves might find him sufficient playing time.

MLB News

We have the latest update on the comically wild story of the Tommy Pham slap of Joc Pederson.

Here is MLB Pipeline’s latest mock draft, as the draft is quickly approaching.

The Pirates swept the Dodgers, further illustrating the high variance of baseball in small samples.

The Nationals’ GM declared that they would not be trading Juan Soto, which had been a point of much speculation of late.