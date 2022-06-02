Ian Anderson looking for better results in Thursday’s opener against the Rockies

The Atlanta Braves will continue their road trip Thursday evening when they will begin a four-game series against the Colorado Rockies. The Braves dropped the first two games of the trip in Arizona, but avoided a sweep with a 6-0 win Wednesday behind another good performance on the mound by Kyle Wright.

Ian Anderson will get the start in the opener for the Braves. Anderson allowed a total of five runs over his first three starts in May, but was undone by a pair of tough innings in his last two starts that skewed his final lines. He has allowed 11 hits, five walks and eight runs over his last 11 2/3 innings. He struggled in his only career start at Coors Field allowing five hits, four walks and four runs in just three innings.

The Rockies will counter with left-hander Austin Gomber who will be looking to bounce back after a rough outing of his own. Gomber didn’t make it out of the second inning in his last start in Washington where he allowed seven hits and eight runs in just 1 1/3 innings. He has faced the Braves three times, twice in relief, allowing one run over six innings.

Thursday’s game is scheduled to get underway at 8:40 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports Southeast.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Thursday, June 2, 8:40 p.m. ET

Location: Coors Field, Denver, Colorado

TV: Bally Sports Southeast

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: 680 AM / 93.7 The Fan