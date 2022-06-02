Rockies vs Braves game thread

The Atlanta Braves will enter the final stop of their seven-game road trip Thursday night when the begin a four-game series at Coors Field against the Colorado Rockies. Atlanta dropped the first two games of the road trip in Arizona, but avoided a sweep with a 6-0 win Wednesday. Ian Anderson will be on the mound for Atlanta while the Rockies will go with left-hander Austin Gomber.

Ronald Acuña Jr. returns to the lineup as the DH one day after sitting out the finale in Arizona. Travis d’Arnaud is back behind the plate and hitting seventh while Guillermo Heredia draws a start in right field against the left-hander and will hit eighth.

For the Rockies, Charlie Blackmon will DH and hit second. He will be followed by C.J. Cron and Brendan Rodgers who will hit cleanup and play second.

#Rockies lineup today. Daza gets a day off after being hit in the elbow yesterday pic.twitter.com/NnURLY0R4h — Danielle Allentuck (@d_allentuck) June 2, 2022

Thursday’s game is scheduled to get underway at 8:40 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports Southeast.