Braves News: Ian Anderson is awesome, Atlanta starts critical homestand against NL West, more

As the Braves find the win column to end their road trip, an important homestand awaits against the Giants and Dodgers.

By StatsSAC
Yes, it is only June, and there is a lot of baseball left to be played.

However, what the Braves have done so far this month, and what they have the opportunity to do in their remaining June games, carries significance. For one, the Braves are now 15-2 this month. Atlanta’s offense has arguably been the best in the majors, and the starting pitching has consistently shined, including Charlie Morton and Ian Anderson arguably producing their best starts of the season against the Cubs. In a situation where Atlanta needed a win, Anderson made sure he was at his best.

Now, the fun starts. Over the next week, the Braves will play four games against San Francisco and three games against the Dodgers (including the return of Freddie Freeman to Atlanta next weekend.) These three teams are currently in the midst of what essentially is a nine team playoff race for six spots. How the Braves perform this week could prove to be big as the season progresses. Plus, it will also be fun to see where the Braves truly stand against tougher competition.

