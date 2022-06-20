Braves News: Ian Anderson is awesome, Atlanta starts critical homestand against NL West, more

Yes, it is only June, and there is a lot of baseball left to be played.

However, what the Braves have done so far this month, and what they have the opportunity to do in their remaining June games, carries significance. For one, the Braves are now 15-2 this month. Atlanta’s offense has arguably been the best in the majors, and the starting pitching has consistently shined, including Charlie Morton and Ian Anderson arguably producing their best starts of the season against the Cubs. In a situation where Atlanta needed a win, Anderson made sure he was at his best.

Now, the fun starts. Over the next week, the Braves will play four games against San Francisco and three games against the Dodgers (including the return of Freddie Freeman to Atlanta next weekend.) These three teams are currently in the midst of what essentially is a nine team playoff race for six spots. How the Braves perform this week could prove to be big as the season progresses. Plus, it will also be fun to see where the Braves truly stand against tougher competition.

Braves News

The long ball once again benefitted the Braves as Anderson had plenty of support early to work with as he silenced the Cubs.

Max Fried will get the ball first on Monday when the Braves start a four game series against San Francisco.

Michael Harris II continues to amaze at the plate and in the field during his first month as a Brave.

Despite losing the series against the Cubs, Brad Rowland and Eric Cole have plenty of positives to discuss on the latest Episode of the Battery Power Podcast.

MLB News

In a battle of two of the AL’s best teams, the Blue Jays came back from five runs down to stun the Yankees.

It was a memorable Sunday for plenty of MLB rookies: