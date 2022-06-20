Braves recall infielder Mike Ford, option Jesus Cruz to Gwinnett

The Atlanta Braves announced a roster prior to Monday’s series opener against the San Francisco Giants. Atlanta recalled first baseman Mike Ford from Gwinnett and optioned reliever Jesus Cruz.

The Braves claimed Ford off waivers from the Mariners on June 10 and sent him to Gwinnett where he was 0-for-11 in five games. He isn't likely to see much playing time and could just be a placeholder until Eddie Rosario is ready to rejoin the team.

Cruz was added to the roster on May 29 and pitched well allowing four hits and one run over six innings while striking out five. He will be in the mix should Atlanta find themselves in need of another bullpen arm down the road.

MLB teams were required to get down to a maximum of 13 pitchers before Monday’s games. The pitcher limit was actually put into effect prior to the 2020 season, but was put on the shelf due to the pandemic. The league and the MLBPA extended the 14-pitcher limit twice this season. The league reportedly sent a memo to teams last week informing them that the 13 pitcher limit would go in effect on June 20 as planned.