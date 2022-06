The Atlanta Braves will begin a seven-game homestand Monday evening when they begin a four-game series against the San Francisco Giants. The Braves enter play Monday 5.5 games behind the Mets in the NL East standings. Max Fried will get the start for Atlanta while San Francisco will go with right-hander Logan Webb.

First pitch from Truist Park will be at 7:20 p.m. ET Monday and can be seen on Bally Sports South.