The Atlanta Braves’ run of teams with losing records is over. Now they’re about to be tested, beginning with a four-game series against the San Francisco Giants.

Grant McAuley and Cory McCartney set the stage the return of Joc Pederson, who will get his World Series ring, and why Max Fried is a player to watch in this series.

