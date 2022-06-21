This Day in Braves History: Hank Aaron records only three homer game of his career

Braves Franchise History

1959 - Hank Aaron hits three two-run home runs at Seals Stadium to lead the Braves to a 13-3 win over the Giants. It is the only three-homer game of Aaron’s career.

1967 - Bob Uecker hits the only grand slam home run of his career to help the Braves to a 9-2 win over the Giants at Candlestick Park.

1974 - The Braves fire manager Eddie Mathews and replace him with Clyde King.

MLB History

1916 - Rube Foster throws the first no-hitter in the history of Fenway Park in a 2-0 win over the Yankees.

1939 - The Yankees announce Lou Gehrig’s retirement after his diagnosis of Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. He will remain with the team and continue to serve as captain.

1950 - Joe DiMaggio records his 2,000th career hit as the Yankees defeat Cleveland 8-2.

1966 - Satchel Paige makes his final professional pitching appearance tossing two innings for the Peninsula Grays against the Greensboro Yankees.

1972 - Bob Gibson moves into first place on the Cardinals’ all-time list for pitcher wins in a 14-3 win over the Padres. The victory is Gibson’s 211th.

1986 - Bo Jackson, the first overall pick in the NFL Draft, surprises everyone by signing with the Kansas City Royals instead.

