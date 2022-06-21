Braves, Spencer Strider look for second straight win over Giants

After a heart-pounding 2-1 walk-off win on Monday, the Braves will have a chance to secure at least a series split in a four game series against the Giants behind the flamethrowing Moustachio’d Menace, Spencer Strider.

Strider has been fantastic this season, striking out nearly 14 batters per nine innings and sporting a sparkly 2.45/2.76/2.06/2.60 ERA/xERA/FIP/xFIP slashline over 44.0 innings that is just absurd for anyone, but especially a rookie who started in low-A last season.

The Giants will start Antonio DeSclafani, who has been pretty average for the last few years and in his first three starts this season. DeSclafani throws a low 90s fastball and a slider each around 35% of the time, mixing in a curve and changeup about evenly for the rest of his pitches. He does throw both a sinker and four-seamer as his fastball variants. The slider, curveball, and sinkers have been his most effective pitches, but none of his pitches are particularly devastating. The Braves should feel good about this pitching matchup by my estimation.

I would also guess that we will see Contreras back behind the plate after d’Arnaud has gotten the last two starts at catcher and Snitker had talked about alternating two games each for the catching platoon.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Tuesday, June 21, 7:20 p.m. ET

Location: Truist Park, Atlanta, Georgia

TV: TBS (out of market), Bally Sports South

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: 680 AM / 93.7 FM The Fan