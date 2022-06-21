 clock menu more-arrow no yes

2022 MLB Mock Draft: Keith Law projects Florida’s Sterlin Thompson to Braves

The Atlanta Braves hold the 20th pick in the 2022 MLB Draft.

By Kris Willis
COLLEGE BASEBALL: MAR 05 Florida at Miami Photo by Samuel Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

We are less than a month away from the 2022 MLB Draft where the Atlanta Braves hold the 20th pick of the first round. There are a lot of different ways that Atlanta can go and many will probably depend on what happens ahead of them. The Braves have been previously connected to college arms which has been a recent trend. The Athletic’s Keith Law released his second mock draft Tuesday and projects Florida infielder/outfielder Sterlin Thompson to the Braves at pick No. 20.

I think it’s more likely that Atlanta goes college than high school, and more likely hitter than pitcher, so they’d be looking at the college position player group that includes Thompson, Beck, Graham and Drew Gilbert.

Thompson is a draft-eligible sophomore who is a left-handed hitter. Law describes him as having the potential for plus power while showing a solid two-strike approach. He doesn’t have a lot of speed and most of his value will be tied to his hit tool.

Thompson put up big numbers for Florida in 2022 hitting .354/.446/.563 with 16 doubles and 11 home runs. He has a .948 OPS in 121 career games for the Gators.

