Ronald Acuña Jr. second among National League All-Star voting

Major League Baseball released the first update of voting results for the All-Star Game Tuesday morning and the Atlanta Braves are well represented. Ronald Acuña Jr. is second in the National League in votes, trailing only Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts. Four other Braves are in second place for their respective positions. Travis d’Arnaud trails Cubs catcher Willson Contreras. Ozzie Albies is just behind Marlins second baseman Jazz Chisholm. Dansby Swanson is trailing Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner and William Contreras is second to Bryce Harper at DH.

Austin Riley is third among third baseman behind Manny Machado and Nolan Arenado while Matt Olson is fourth trailing Paul Goldschmidt, Pete Alonso and Freddie Freeman.

The first phase of voting will continue until 2 p.m. on June 30. The top two vote getters at each position and the top six outfielders in each league will be revealed on MLB Network at 5 p.m. and will advance to the second phase of voting.

Here is a look at the leading vote-getters for both leagues:

The MLB All-Star Game will be held on July 19 in Los Angeles. Brian Snitker will manage the NL squad while Dusty Baker will lead the AL team.