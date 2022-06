The Atlanta Braves will go for a third straight win when they continue their series against the San Francisco Giants. The Braves took the opener in walk-off fashion as Orlando Arcia sent the fans home happy with a single in the ninth for a 2-1 win. Spencer Strider will get the start for Atlanta while Anthony DeSclafani will come off the injured list to make the start for San Francisco.

Tuesday’s game will get underway at 7:20 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports South.