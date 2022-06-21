 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Giants vs Braves game thread

By Kris Willis
MLB: JUN 20 Giants at Braves Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Atlanta Braves will try to make it three-straight wins Tuesday night when they continue a four-game series against the San Francisco Giants. Atlanta took the opener Monday 2-1 on a walk-off single in the ninth by Orlando Arcia. Spencer Strider will make his fifth start of the season for the Braves while the Giants will go with right-hander Anthony DeSclafani.

Atlanta will stick with the same lineup as Monday with Travis d’Arnaud behind the plate and hitting fifth. Arcia will play second and hit eighth while Michael Harris will bat ninth.

For the Giants, Joc Pederson is back in the lineup and will be hitting cleanup and playing left field. Brandon Belt will be at first base and will hit fifth while Brandon Crawford is back at shortstop and will hit eighth.

First pitch from Truist Park Tuesday night is scheduled for 7:20 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports South and TBS.

