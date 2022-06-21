Giants vs Braves game thread

The Atlanta Braves will try to make it three-straight wins Tuesday night when they continue a four-game series against the San Francisco Giants. Atlanta took the opener Monday 2-1 on a walk-off single in the ninth by Orlando Arcia. Spencer Strider will make his fifth start of the season for the Braves while the Giants will go with right-hander Anthony DeSclafani.

Atlanta will stick with the same lineup as Monday with Travis d’Arnaud behind the plate and hitting fifth. Arcia will play second and hit eighth while Michael Harris will bat ninth.

For the Giants, Joc Pederson is back in the lineup and will be hitting cleanup and playing left field. Brandon Belt will be at first base and will hit fifth while Brandon Crawford is back at shortstop and will hit eighth.

Giants at Braves: Luis González - RF

Mike Yastrzemski - CF

Evan Longoria - 3B

Joc Pederson - LF

Brandon Belt - 1B

Thairo Estrada - 2B

Tommy La Stella - DH

Brandon Crawford - SS

Austin Wynns - C



Anthony DeSclafani - RHP — Susan Slusser (@susanslusser) June 21, 2022

First pitch from Truist Park Tuesday night is scheduled for 7:20 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports South and TBS.