The Braves: Best of series

As anyone that follows the Atlanta Braves knows, the team of the last three decades has been among the best performing organizations in MLB, earning a birth in the playoffs in two-thirds of the seasons since their playoff-run began 31 years ago.

Since 1990, the Atlanta Braves have a .557 winning percentage in the regular season; have won 19 Division titles; appeared in six World Series; and have won the World Series twice.

In this series, we are taking a look back at the players who contributed to the success of this “most-modern” era of Atlanta Braves baseball.

Each article will outline individual season, decade, and cumulative player performance starting with the 1990 season. Our goal is to present you an easy-to-consume retrospective using simple advanced statistics to rank the best performers based on their role or position with the team.

We will also highlight some of the notable players whose tenure with Atlanta occurred between 1966 and 1989 in each article.

Whether you’ve been a life-long fan of the Braves or if you’ve only recently started following the team, we hope you will enjoy this series while learning about the players who made notable contributions the team’s success.