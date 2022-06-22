Braves News: Giants outlast Braves in game two, All-Star vote standings, more

The Atlanta Braves fell to the San Francisco Giants 12-10 on Tuesday night in a slugfest. The Braves racked up twelve hits, four of them being homers. Matt Olson had a productive night at the plate, collecting five RBI and two home runs.

Despite the slugging, Atlanta’s pitching was not able to keep up with the strength of the San Francisco offense. Spencer Strider earned the start and only lasted 3.2 innings. He surrendered six runs. The pitching performance was concerning from the early innings and only continued as the relief pitchers allowed six more San Francisco runs.

The Braves look to bounce back tonight at 7:20 ET as Charlie Morton takes the mound, seeking his fifth win of the 2022 campaign.

Braves News:

Ronald Acuña Jr. currently stands in second place in the National League All-Star voting. He joins Travis d’Arnaud, Ozzie Albies, Dansby Swanson, and William Contreras in second place for their positions.

Keith Law predicts that the Braves will use their 20th pick to draft INF/OF Sterlin Thompson. The Florida alum had a .332 average in his two seasons with the Gators.

The Rome Braves had a huge week offensively with Vaughn Grissom’s two grand slams and more. A closer look in the Road to Atlanta podcast.

MLB News:

The Chicago Cubs assigned LHP Sean Newcomb to Triple-A Iowa after going unclaimed on waivers. Newcomb will have up to 48 hours to accept or reject the assignment. The former Brave has tossed 4.1 big league innings for Chicago this season and has allowed eight runs.

The Miami Marlins signed CF Billy Hamilton to a minor league deal on Tuesday. Hamilton has appeared in each major league season ranging from 2013-2021. His speed will serve as a large asset to the Fish, as he has stolen 320 bases in the Majors.