Braves look to get back on track Wednesday against Giants

After a tough loss that saw plenty of fireworks Tuesday night, the Atlanta Braves will return to action Wednesday when they continue a four-game series against the San Francisco Giants. The first two games of the series has featured a little bit of everything. The Braves won Monday’s opener 2-1 as Max Fried and Logan Webb locked up in a pitcher’s duel. Tuesday’s game was an old fashioned slugfest as Atlanta homered four times, but came up short in a 12-10 loss.

While Atlanta’s offense flexed its muscles Tuesday night, they will have their work cut out for them Wednesday against Giants lefty Carlos Rodón. Rodón has proven to be one of the best signings of the offseason as he has a 2.84 ERA and a 2.49 FIP to go along with a 30.5% K-rate through his first 13 starts. Rodón allowed just two hits and struck out eight over eight scoreless innings in his last start against Pittsburgh. In his 13 starts this season, he has allowed more than two runs only twice.

The Braves will be looking for more of the same from Charlie Morton when he takes his turn Wednesday. The 2022 season has been a rough one for Morton, but he has shown signs of turning things around in recent starts. He is coming off of perhaps his best outing of the season where he allowed just three hits and struck out nine over seven scoreless innings against the Cubs. Morton struggled to put hitters away over the first two months of the season, but has found himself recently racking up 29 strikeouts in his last 18 innings.

Michael Harris added another hit in Tuesday’s loss and now has 29 over his first 23 games. He has solidified Atlanta’s outfield defense with his play in center and has arguably been their best player in June where he is hitting .380/.413/.648 with a 191 wRC+.

Wednesday’s game will get underway at 7:20 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports South.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Wednesday, June 22, 7:20 p.m. ET

Location: Truist Park, Atlanta, Georgia

TV: Bally Sports South

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: 680 AM / 93.7 FM The Fan