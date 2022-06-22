Max Fried wins arbitration case with Braves

Max Fried won his arbitration case with the Atlanta Braves and will receive a salary of $6.85 million for the 2022 season per a report by ESPN’s Jeff Passan. The Braves had offered Fried a salary of $6.6 million.

Arbitration cases were pushed in season due to the lockout. The only case left to be heard is Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge. Rulings were based on 2021 stats and the 2022 season has no bearing on the results.

Still it is no surprise that Fried won. He has become a true top of the rotation option in recent seasons and has helped the Braves fill the void left in wake of Mike Soroka’s injury. Fried made 28 starts in 2021 while posting a 3.04 ERA and a 3.31 FIP in 165 2/3 innings.