Braves to induct Joe Adcock, Leo Mazzone and Joe Torre into the team’s Hall of Fame on July 30

The Atlanta Braves announced Wednesday that they will induct Joe Adcock, Leo Mazzone and Joe Torre into the Braves Hall of Fame during Alumni weekend on July 29-31. The weekend will also feature an alumni parade as well as an Alumni Softball Home Run Derby.

The festivities will begin on Friday with the alumni parade through The Battery Atlanta. The participating legends will then be introduced on-field before the Braves and Diamondbacks take the field. Also, a special tribute will recognize the 1982 team that began the season 13-0 and went on to capture an NL West division title.

On Saturday, a Softball Home Run Derby will be held with the two teams captained by Jeff Francoeur and Brian Jordan. Paul Byrd and Peter Moylan will serve as home run derby pitchers for the event.

Following the home run derby, Adcock, Mazzone and Torre will be inducted into the team’s Hall of Fame in a pregame ceremony.

Adcock spent 10 seasons with the Milwaukee Braves where he ranked second among MLB first baseman in homers with 239 over that span. Mazzone served as pitching coach for Atlanta from 1990-2005 and played a key role on the franchise’s unprecedented run of 14 consecutive division titles. During his tenure, Mazzone coached five Cy Young Award winners 10 pitchers who were All-Stars for the National League. Torre spent nine season with the Braves from 1960-68 and was an All-Star five times. He managed the team from 1982-1984.