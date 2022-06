The Atlanta Braves will try to get back in the win column Wednesday night when they continue a four-game series against the San Francisco Giants. Atlanta homered four times, but fell 12-10 in Tuesday’s game snapping a two-game winning streak. Charlie Morton will be on the mound for Atlanta while the Giants will go with lefty Carlos Rodon.

First pitch is scheduled for 7:20 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports South.