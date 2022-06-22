 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Giants vs Braves game thread

By Kris Willis
San Francisco Giants v Atlanta Braves Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The Atlanta Braves will be looking to get back into the win column Wednesday night when they continue a four-game series against the San Francisco Giants. The Braves took the opener Monday 2-1, but fell 12-10 Tuesday night. Charlie Morton will get the start for Atlanta while San Francisco will go with left-hander Carlos Rodon.

The Braves will roll out a different looking lineup Wednesday with Austin Riley getting a day off. William Contreras gets the start behind the plate and will catch. Orlando Arcia moves up to the sixth spot in the order and will play third base. Phil Gosselin gets his second start at second base and will hit eighth.

For the Giants, Joc Pederson moves into the leadoff spot. Wilmer Flores starts at third base in place of Evan Longoria. Thairo Estrada is back at shortstop in place of Brandon Crawford while Austin Wynns gets another start behind the plate and will hit ninth.

Wednesday’s game will get underway at 7:20 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports South.

